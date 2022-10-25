Josh2funny and his wife, Bina celebrate their proposal anniversary

Joshua Alfred, also known by his stage name Josh2funny, has showered his wife Bina with love as they commemorate the anniversary of their proposal.

Recall that on Thursday, October 24, 2019, Josh2funny popped the question, ‘Will you marry me?’ to Bina. He took to his Instagram page to share a series of pictures of himself and Bina.

The comedian joyfully posted a snapshot of his private wedding ceremony, which took place at the Federal Marriage Registry of the Ministry of Interior in Ikoyi on December 17, 2020, on his social media accounts.

Celebrating the third anniversary of his proposal to his wife, Josh2funny shared a video of himself and his wife all loved up. He accompanied the video with a hilarious voiceover.

He wrote: “I can’t forget the day made a decision that changed my life forever @binataste once again thanks for saying Yes! Thanks for the Peace and Joy you brought Along with you My Madam for life”

