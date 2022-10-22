Lady calls out boyfriend who asked her to eat more vegetables after she missed her period

A lady has angrily called out her boyfriend named Paul for blaming her inability to see her monthly period on lack of blood in her body.

She narrated that she told her boyfriend that she had missed her period and he told her to go and eat vegetables that it might be because of lack of blood in her body.

She seemed very angry in the video as she said:

“Are you okay? Because why will I be telling this boy that is my boyfriend or supposed to be my boyfriend that I did not see my period and the wer*y is telling me that it’s because I did not have blood in my body, that I should go and eat vegetable. Are you okay?”

Netizens however disapproved of her bringing such private matters in the public and asked if she wasn’t ashamed or if she didn’t have parents or family members on social media.

See video here: