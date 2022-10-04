TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

First time in church in 3 years – Davido says as he attends…

How I caught my husband of 5 months making love to lady he claims…

“She for no just kuku talk” — Mixed reactions trail Amaka’s…

Lady cries out as lover breaks toilet door after she sneaked in with his phone (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has shared a video of the damage caused by her lover to their property just because she took his phone.

She revealed that she collected the phone from and locked herself in the toilet only for him to kick the toilet door down.

The video captioned “I took my man’s phone and locked myself in the toilet, this is what happened”, showed how the locks of the door were destroyed.

READ ALSO

“It’s the energy for me” – Reactions…

Lady shares photos and videos from her N7 million wedding

Netizens were displeased with this act and went ahead to the comments section to express themselves.

Poshest_hope said: “he’s trying to prevent you from crying a river. Omo that gender ehn.” 

Amber_mama_rose: “Why una dey like find trouble na. Una go just dey stress those innocent men.”

Officialbobbyfredrick: “omo relationship these days dey funny. Mobile phones are now private while they are sharing private parts.”

See video here:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

First time in church in 3 years – Davido says as he attends Sunday service…

How I caught my husband of 5 months making love to lady he claims to be his…

“She for no just kuku talk” — Mixed reactions trail Amaka’s congratulation to…

#BBNaija 7: Why Phyna does not deserve to win – Daniel Regha

“Her dad abandoned us”- Mother of little girl who joined…

“That tongue can do wonders” – Reactions as Nigerian lady…

“I wanted a showstepping dress” – Lady behind BBNaija winner,…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“It’s the energy for me” – Reactions as Nigerian woman…

I want to leave my husband of 9 years for my rich baby daddy who initially…

“I owe Khalid an apology” – Daniella admits after getting snubbed by him (Video)

UNIPORT student allegedly sells his k!dney to buy iPhone 14 for his girlfriend

Father almost in tears while babysitting newborn who refuses to sleep at night…

Lady cries out as lover breaks toilet door after she sneaked in with his phone…

Singer Asake Storms Stage in Atlanta with Stubborn Goat (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More