The young 20-year-old man who got married to his 17-year-old wife has cried out that he has not been able to enjoy his marriage after three months.

He claims that his wife would not let him touch her and he sought help from netizens via social media.

In his words:

“Guys please help me, ever since I married my wife she has been denying me of s*x. This is 3 months after I get married to this 17 year old girl. I married early at 20 because I’m the only son of my family. Ever since I got married to her, she keep denying me from performing my manly duties.

I can’t cheat on her cos I love her so much. Everytime I try she keep giving me one excuses or the other. Please what can I do guys cos I’m about to give up.”

See video here: