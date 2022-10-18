Lady shocked as she shares video of 94-year-old grandfather speaking to his girlfriend on phone

A girl with the handle @suziechantex on TikTok has shared a video of her Grandpa discussing with his girlfriend he met 27 years ago.

In the video, the old man was seen talking to his girlfriend and he said “This my hair, you know say na you dey cut am, e don white finish. So if I no call you, you no go call me.”

The video was captioned: “My 94yrs old grandpa calling his girlfriend, watch till the end to see his reaction when he caught me making a video of him”.

When his granddaughter asked him who he was talking to, he said:

“She’s my best girlfriend on Earth. no1 on this Earth. we met 1995 when I was in Jos.”

See video here: