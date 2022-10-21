TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Must you always hit me?” – Moment Rico…

“My enemies are at work”- Blessing CEO cries out hours after…

Why I have been hiding my real age for years – Actress…

Lady shows off her pretty daughter, recounts how pregnancy made her visit a mechanic shop

Entertainment
By Shalom

A mother has recounted how pregnancy made her eat moi moi and palm oil at a buka stationed close to a mechanic shop.

According to her, she did this all the time when pregnant, and after giving birth, she stopped visiting the shop.

However, one faithful day, she was passing by the mechanic shop and everyone asked why she hadn’t been visiting anymore.

READ ALSO

Pregnant mum of 3 lands in hospital after embarking on 90…

Lady celebrates as she gets elevated from cleaner to…

In her words:

“Not me always stopping at a mechanics workshop to eat palm oil moi moi prepared in one buka stationed there when pregnant.

“Months after I’d put to bed I drove past there again and the lady shouted “customer long time”🤣. I had to stop and show them the baby that was eating the moi moi🤣.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Must you always hit me?” – Moment Rico Swavey’s photo…

“My enemies are at work”- Blessing CEO cries out hours after losing official…

Why I have been hiding my real age for years – Actress Chioma Chukwuka…

Alleged Ebo: Video of IVD’s late wife, Bimbo walking barefooted at market…

“If I lose you I will die” – Video of IVD begging his late…

“I for don run mad by now” – Lady narrates how she escaped…

Man laments as slayqueen he met online shows up to his house looking completely…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Lady shows off her pretty daughter, recounts how pregnancy made her visit a…

I don’t want to be like Yul Edochie – Married man slams lady…

Lawyer calls out couple for still making love while seeking divorce in court

Heartbroken lady shares her chats with lover who said he found someone new

Nigeria lady set to get married to her late friend’s husband (Video)

“The girl don chubby” – Reactions as Israel DMW makes money rain on bride…

How I made my boyfriend’s 19-year-old lover move out of our house –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More