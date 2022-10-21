Lady shows off her pretty daughter, recounts how pregnancy made her visit a mechanic shop

A mother has recounted how pregnancy made her eat moi moi and palm oil at a buka stationed close to a mechanic shop.

According to her, she did this all the time when pregnant, and after giving birth, she stopped visiting the shop.

However, one faithful day, she was passing by the mechanic shop and everyone asked why she hadn’t been visiting anymore.

In her words:

“Not me always stopping at a mechanics workshop to eat palm oil moi moi prepared in one buka stationed there when pregnant.

“Months after I’d put to bed I drove past there again and the lady shouted “customer long time”🤣. I had to stop and show them the baby that was eating the moi moi🤣.”