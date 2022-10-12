TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A lady called Nkay on Twitter has shared story of a pregnant woman who almost lost her life due to indoctrination.

She narrated that the woman followed the directions of her pastor to keep getting pregnant for blessings despite their inability to fend for the ones they had.

The woman also went ahead to fast for almost 90 days because her pastor said so and now she is bedridden.

Nkay narrated:

“This woman at the hospital is pregnant and has ulcer but she’s been fasting for almost 90 days now because her pastor said so. 

I wish I was making this up.The husband has been complaining that no one is around to stay with her as he has to go be with the kids at home. 

He said if it were other church members she’ll leave her family and go stay with them.Apparently they’ve had 3 kids and the pastor said this 4th is the one that going to bring the “blessing”. 

The man has hung his boots long ago and just looking for money to raise his 3 kids. 

She didn’t even tell him when she got pregnant. The man is just lamenting to us. 😭”

