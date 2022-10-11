Man narrates how he found out that his girlfriend already held traditional wedding with another man

A man identified as Unclefarr on Twitter has warned men to always be on the watch out whenever their lovers want to travel home.

He gave this warning to men dating Igbo ladies, because according to him, whenever an Igbo lady says she wants to go home, she could just be going for her traditional wedding to someone else.

In his words:

“This may sound like banter but it isn’t. If your Igbo babe randomly travels to the east for an ‘event’ with minimal explanation, that’s her traditional wedding. How do I know? I’m a survivor.”

This was a response to a tweet from Bubee_o who said:

“October is moving fast. Check on your Igbo girlfriend today. She is probably making December wedding plans and you are not the groom.”

See tweet here: