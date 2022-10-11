TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

My daughters are beginning to dig into my past life – Mercy…

Man narrates how cheating girlfriend announced her wedding via…

“It’s been 4years of total bliss my baby” – Ned Nwoko…

Man narrates how he found out that his girlfriend already held traditional wedding with another man

Entertainment
By Shalom

A man identified as Unclefarr on Twitter has warned men to always be on the watch out whenever their lovers want to travel home.

He gave this warning to men dating Igbo ladies, because according to him, whenever an Igbo lady says she wants to go home, she could just be going for her traditional wedding to someone else.

In his words:

READ ALSO

“Some people dey suffer” – Reactions as…

Lady shares photos and videos from her N7 million wedding

“This may sound like banter but it isn’t. If your Igbo babe randomly travels to the east for an ‘event’ with minimal explanation, that’s her traditional wedding. How do I know? I’m a survivor.”

This was a response to a tweet from Bubee_o who said:

“October is moving fast. Check on your Igbo girlfriend today. She is probably making December wedding plans and you are not the groom.”

See tweet here:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

My daughters are beginning to dig into my past life – Mercy Johnson cries…

Man narrates how cheating girlfriend announced her wedding via WhatsApp group…

“It’s been 4years of total bliss my baby” – Ned Nwoko celebrates his…

“He dey deceive us with crossdressing” – Netizens drag James…

Man imports container house from China, installs it on his land to become fine…

Regina Daniels celebrates 22nd birthday with stunning photos

Davido and Chioma step out in style in London, turn down a fan’s bouquet (Video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Businessman gifts little Obidient girl N500,000 cash (Video)

House help cries in fear as her boss flies her in an aeroplane for the first…

30-year-old childless woman arrested after stealing baby from hospital

Man narrates how he found out that his girlfriend already held traditional…

Why I am still scared of my mother – Toke Makinwa opens up

“He dey deceive us with crossdressing” – Netizens drag James…

Actress, Amarachi Igidimbah and her husband welcome a baby boy

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More