My daughters are beginning to dig into my past life – Mercy Johnson cries out

Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, has opened up about her daughters’ interest in her history.

During an interview with Goldmyne TV, Mercy talked about her upbringing and how becoming a mother changed her life.

She noted that she now regrets some of her earlier choices as her daughters especially the first, Purity, now conducts online searches about her.

“Age is telling on me. I’ve grown past that level, I’m answerable to too many people: my husband and my kids. I hate to embarrass them in any way.

My daughter is growing. She gets hold of my phone sometimes, begins to google, and goes like, ‘Mum, my friends said…’ And they’re very inquisitive.

“I don’t think it’s (playing n*de scenes) something I want to do to make my kids question me in any way or have something in their mind that they want to ask and they can’t.

“My sense of maturity is better, my judgments are better. Some of the errors I made in the past are things that I wouldn’t do now. Some choices I made back then I wouldn’t make now.”

