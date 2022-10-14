Nigerian lady cries bitterly as flood swallows her newly built house before launching

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian lady has been left severely heartbroken after her newly built house got swallowed by flood.

She explained that she had spent every last penny on the house, which she had just finished building, when it was suddenly flooded before she could move in.

The woman uploaded a video to TikTok comparing the house’s before and after phases, including when the construction was finished and after a engulfed it.

She wept sorrowfully as she does not know what else to do, revealing that her heart is immensely broken.

Watch the video below:

In reaction, khalifaktee wrote; Sorry for this

janebash_; This is sad

phayboi; I pray she survives the deprresssiion that comes with this 😥 building materials are super expensive now so this building should definitely be worth millions…. Ah! God help our country 🤦🏼‍♂️😭

