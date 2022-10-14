Nigerian lady cries bitterly as flood swallows her newly built house before launching

A Nigerian lady has been left severely heartbroken after her newly built house got swallowed by flood.

She explained that she had spent every last penny on the house, which she had just finished building, when it was suddenly flooded before she could move in.

The woman uploaded a video to TikTok comparing the house’s before and after phases, including when the construction was finished and after a engulfed it.

She wept sorrowfully as she does not know what else to do, revealing that her heart is immensely broken.

