“Some people dey suffer” – Reactions as little boy shares video of how he gets to his house ravaged by flood

Entertainment
By Shalom

A heartbreaking video making the rounds online has stirred emotions from netizens.

The video showed a little boy sitting a bucket and using his hand to paddle the bucket inside flood.

The boy used the technique to get to his house which had been ravaged by massive flood.

While some netizens found the video emotional, others applauded the boy for being creative.

@jollyfellow reacted:
“So sorry boy. This is a phase that will pass. You must make it.”

@www.tiktok.comnana7 said:
“This has taught me to embrace, love and to be contented with what I have.”

@meek4luv wrote:
“My heart bleeds for the less previledges in this country. its time to decide a new leader that has vision nd he fear of God.”

