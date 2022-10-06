TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

How I recovered 50k my ex-boyfriend owes me from his wife – Woman…

Lady who travelled abroad returns to Nigeria to marry old man…

‘Tomorrow I go move am’ – Phyna’s dad says while admiring her new…

Pastor secures international passports, flight tickets for 37 members with tithes

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the founder of Omega Power Ministries, plans to send 37 of his church members—who are in urgent need of assistance—abroad.

They received their overseas passports and tickets soon after he had recently secured them.

On October 5, Chibuzor posted pictures of himself giving 37 persons who planned to travel abroad for various reasons international passports on his social media pages.

READ ALSO

Reactions as apostle Chibuzor Chinyere reveals the…

Housemaid excitedly jumps on her oyinbo madam after getting…

The minister stated that tithes and offerings gathered in the church were used to purchase everything.

He states that factory employees, carpenters, electricians, and mechanics are some of the benefits.

According to Apostle Chinyere, some people will travel for job while others will leave Nigeria to better their education.

Sharing pictures on Facebook, he wrote; ”Today 6 October 2022, another set of 37 young men and women just received there international passport from immigration fully funded by Apostle Chibuzor OPM.

Some of them will be going outside Nigeria for school, while others will also be traveling for work. And those for work are employment visas not visiting visas. Some jobs are mechanics, factory worker, carpenters, Electricians etc. From international passport to flight tickets fully sponsored through tithes and offerings in OPM Church.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

How I recovered 50k my ex-boyfriend owes me from his wife – Woman shares

Lady who travelled abroad returns to Nigeria to marry old man (Video)

‘Tomorrow I go move am’ – Phyna’s dad says while admiring her new ride (Video)

“I no go pay you shishi” – Little girl in uniform fights bus…

Actress, Aunty Ramota heartbroken after seeing fufu in new phone she purchased

BBNaija winner, Phyna receives N50m cash prize, car (Videos)

3 years after abandoning family for side chick, Nigerian man returns to plead…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Pastor secures international passports, flight tickets for 37 members with…

Woman welcomes baby girl after her only child prayed for siblings (Video)

Yahoo boy transforms to pastor, says he wants to win souls for Christ

“I was just doing the Lord’s work” – Man says as recounts how…

“He no dey stay one place” – Nigerian father ties rope to his…

Multichoice shocks fans as they reveal the total billions of naira invested on…

“She is so confident” – Disabled lady impresses netizens with…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More