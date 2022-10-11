Why I am still scared of my mother – Toke Makinwa opens up

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has revealed that she still fears her African mother although she is 37.

The media personality in a tweet, stated that as an African, you must fear your parents despite your age.

According to her, any Nigerian child will always be afraid of parents even if they start paying bills and living alone.

Toke also recounted how her mother visited unannounced and she had to quickly tidy up because she had a small party with some friends over.

In her words:

“You are never too old to fear your African mother, tell me why in my 37 years of age, my mother shows up to my house unannounced and I’m spraying everywhere cos I had guests over and some smoked some pot. if she catches a whiff of it, I may not be alive to gist you all o. 😂.”

