“Young ladies are broke because they spend all their money maintaining beauty instead of investing” – Stanley Nweze

Popular Nollywood actor, Stanley Nweze has opined that young ladies are broke because they spend their money on looking good.

According to the movie star, rather than making good use of their money by investing it, the blow it on maintaining their beauty.

In his words:

“Most of our young girls are broke because they spend all their money maintaining beauty instead of investing, same reason why they are so fine and you are attracted to them”

Reactions have trailed his assertion:

calm_annie_ wrote: “Everything girls while na boys broke pass”

db_naturals_ “Y’all will just come and talk omo.. I no know how maintaining beauty stops you from investing if money dey Both young girls and young boys are broke because economy is hard abeg.. Some people you’ll see all glammed up didn’t even spend a penny in acquiring those things”

sohigh_xy wrote: “Na that maintenance is the investment nah Good soup na money kill am”