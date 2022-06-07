Women who fix long nails can’t make good wives – Stanley Nweze says, reveals why

Famous Nollywood thespian, Stanley Nweze has opined that ladies who fix long nails are not homely and won’t make good wives.

Advising men who are intending to tie the nuptial knot, he posited that ladies who keep long nails should be ruled out of their list.

The reason for this, he says, is that long nails do not make it possible for people to perform domestic activities at home because it would be a burden.

Activities such as cooking and washing can’t be done by women who wear long nails, so he believes that women who keep long nails do not do any domestic activities at home.

His post reads:

“Before you choose a wife to marry, rule out women who love making over long nails. Most of them can’t cook or wash. Trust me on this. Homely girls don’t do that,”

