TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Owo Black Sunday: We are alive – Couple rumoured to be…

My father slept with me for years, we have a child together…

Priest speaks on Ondo attack, says ‘we were locked in the church…

Women who fix long nails can’t make good wives – Stanley Nweze says, reveals why

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Famous Nollywood thespian, Stanley Nweze has opined that ladies who fix long nails are not homely and won’t make good wives.
Advising men who are intending to tie the nuptial knot, he posited that ladies who keep long nails should be ruled out of their list.

The reason for this, he says, is that long nails do not make it possible for people to perform domestic activities at home because it would be a burden.
Activities such as cooking and washing can’t be done by women who wear long nails, so he believes that women who keep long nails do not do any domestic activities at home.

His post reads:

READ ALSO

Beware of impulsive women like Annie Idibia if you want to…

Pete Edochie speaks out on son’s second marriage

“Before you choose a wife to marry, rule out women who love making over long nails. Most of them can’t cook or wash. Trust me on this. Homely girls don’t do that,”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Owo Black Sunday: We are alive – Couple rumoured to be dead, speaks

My father slept with me for years, we have a child together – Mother…

Priest speaks on Ondo attack, says ‘we were locked in the church for over 20…

Video of prophet who predicted about impending attack in ondo two months ago…

Reactions as BBNaija Angel’s message to Tinubu surfaces (Screenshot)

Winners chapel pastor resigns from church, turns into a full time babalawo

Lady whose husband infected her with H!V narrates how it made their marriage…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Women who fix long nails can’t make good wives – Stanley Nweze says,…

“I made the best decision of my life on this day” – Obi Cubana…

“The masked man shøt the choirmaster in my front” – Lady who survived the…

Gospel singer, Yinka Alaseyori jubilant as she receives car as birthday gift…

25-year-old lady is determined to continue schooling despite writing WAEC and…

Lady tries to show off her boyfriend but he quickly hides his face after…

“This is what success looks like” – Mr Eazi says as he completes a…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More