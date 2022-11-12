150 women have shown interest – Young man who listed requirements for wife

A Nigerian man named Solomon Hangega made headlines on Friday and Saturday after posting requirements for his future wife.

The young man stated in a post on the Facebook group Ukum Sons and Daughters Connect Worldwide that his wife must hold a bachelor’s degree in a field other than mass communication or law.

Solomon added that his mother-in-law must be a lecturer, and if she is not, she must work as a nurse in a reputable hospital.

He also said his prospective wife’s father has to be a rich politician.

Solomon wrote in part: “A lady whom I want to marry must be a wife material. She must come from Logo/ukum/Gboko/kwande…

“At least she will had ND in any health profession or BA/BSC in any relevant field except law and mass communication. Her father must be a politician, also rich, meanwhile her mother must be a NURSE in a well recognized hospital or lecturer in varsity.”

Hours after the post went viral, Solomon gave an update in the same group, saying he received more than 150 requests from ladies on Facebook alone. He made jest of those who mocked him over his earlier post.

He wrote: “Upon all their challenges over me, out of 1000 people that mocked me, 150 ladies has send me a friendly request and at such I can’t take them into considerations.”