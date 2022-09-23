A beautiful interracial couple has shared story of how they fell in love and got married to each other.
The owner of the account, @simplicity_presh on TikTok revealed that she met her ‘oyinbo’ husband on Facebook.
She shared her story in reaction to a question which read: “where did you and your husband meet? U guys inspire me.”
The lady narrated that she found him on a church group chat on Facebook. She was looking for people to help her grow spiritually and she was randomly adding people.
She sent a request to her husband and they started talking, became friends, and now they are a couple.
Some of the comments in the video read:
@user7381822921565: “In this life if e never reach you e no go ever pass you🙏congratulations darling God bless you home🙏😍”
@patnonye: “congratulations sis, enjoy your marriage and May God bless your home ♥️”
See video here:
@simplicity_presh
#answer to @bumblebee763 how we met guys
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES