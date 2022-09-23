TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A beautiful interracial couple has shared story of how they fell in love and got married to each other.

The owner of the account, @simplicity_presh on TikTok revealed that she met her ‘oyinbo’ husband on Facebook.

She shared her story in reaction to a question which read: “where did you and your husband meet? U guys inspire me.”

The lady narrated that she found him on a church group chat on Facebook. She was looking for people to help her grow spiritually and she was randomly adding people.

She sent a request to her husband and they started talking, became friends, and now they are a couple.

Some of the comments in the video read:

@user7381822921565: “In this life if e never reach you e no go ever pass you🙏congratulations darling God bless you home🙏😍”

@patnonye: “congratulations sis, enjoy your marriage and May God bless your home ♥️”

