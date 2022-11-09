A prominent lawyer told me Ifeanyi is alive – Kemi Olunloyo claims

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Journalist Kemi Olunloyo has claimed that a prominent Lagos Lawyer told her that Ifeanyi Adeleke is alive.

She also noted that the Adelekes should have hired a PR person to address the public after the issue but didn’t.

She said:

“#BREAKING A prominent Lagos Lawyer called me this afternoon to tell me Davido’s son #ifeanyiisalive. This clout hashtag has been TRENDING for a week. If it turns out this is true, Davido and Chioma should be PROMPTLY ARRESTED for faking their child’s DEATH and lying to Police.

“In Journalism they trained us that we must always go to the source. However if it’s a death confirmation we go to police or a family spokesperson. The Adelekes with all their money have not hired a PR person in any capacity. This is a trying time for journalism 👀

#KemifiedNG”.

 

