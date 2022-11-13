TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Wetin I just hear?” – Fans shade Regina…

“Move on” – Burna Boy replies to ex, Stefflon Don after she…

“No man has approached me for marriage” – Sharon…

“Any relationship that’s real will not be perfect” – Bolanle Ninalowo

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo of Nollywood has offered his followers some relationship advice.

The actor who revealed the flaws in his marriage for the first time has dished out some advice on relationships.

READ ALSO

Couple who started dating in school share sweet photos as…

Lady mistakenly causes her 3-year-relationship to end after…

Any genuine relationship, according to Bolanle Ninalowo, will not be perfect.

But if both parties are willing to work on it and be open, it might turn out to be everything they’ve ever wanted.

“Any relationship that’s real will no be perfect, but if you’re willing to work at it and open up, it could be everything you’ve ever dreamed of”.

Bolanle Ninalowo had opened up on the reformation he took to win back his wife.

The actor’s marriage hadn’t been a bed of roses as the couple had to go through a tough path to keep their marriage afloat.

In an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Bolanle revealed how he almost messed up his marriage with his constant cheating and frivolous lifestyle.

“I needed to take time back to see what I have done to her. The years when I was feeling to young and cheating all day, making it hard. The years when I wasn’t there and pursuing my dreams.

I forgot this was a human being that was taking records and taking experiences of how life is as well.

So I became somebody that she didn’t recognize any more.

At some point, I couldn’t call her to pick my call. The woman I had control over, I had no more control cause she outgrew me. So to get back I needed to start afresh to detoxify all that I have done. It was a process and I had to go back to the bottom”, he said.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Wetin I just hear?” – Fans shade Regina Daniels over the pet…

“Move on” – Burna Boy replies to ex, Stefflon Don after she called him a mummy’s…

“No man has approached me for marriage” – Sharon Ifedi

I released ‘Mama’ for my ex, but she didn’t take me back – Kizz Daniel

Man gushes over his woman as she arrives his workplace with food (Video)

I make 150k a day as a car wash attendant – Nigerian lady

Talk to me directly – Stefflon Don dares Burna Boy

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Any relationship that’s real will not be perfect” –…

Man shares hilarious experience with dad who called him on phone to report his…

“No man has approached me for marriage” – Sharon Ifedi

150 women have shown interest – Young man who listed requirements for wife

Man calls out brother’s wife who tried to seduce him in his…

“She loves me so much” – Laycon opens up on his relationship with…

Beauty gushes as she receives romantic note and gift from Dotun (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More