“Any relationship that’s real will not be perfect” – Bolanle Ninalowo

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo of Nollywood has offered his followers some relationship advice.

The actor who revealed the flaws in his marriage for the first time has dished out some advice on relationships.

Any genuine relationship, according to Bolanle Ninalowo, will not be perfect.

But if both parties are willing to work on it and be open, it might turn out to be everything they’ve ever wanted.

“Any relationship that’s real will no be perfect, but if you’re willing to work at it and open up, it could be everything you’ve ever dreamed of”.

Bolanle Ninalowo had opened up on the reformation he took to win back his wife.

The actor’s marriage hadn’t been a bed of roses as the couple had to go through a tough path to keep their marriage afloat.

In an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Bolanle revealed how he almost messed up his marriage with his constant cheating and frivolous lifestyle.

“I needed to take time back to see what I have done to her. The years when I was feeling to young and cheating all day, making it hard. The years when I wasn’t there and pursuing my dreams.

I forgot this was a human being that was taking records and taking experiences of how life is as well.

So I became somebody that she didn’t recognize any more.

At some point, I couldn’t call her to pick my call. The woman I had control over, I had no more control cause she outgrew me. So to get back I needed to start afresh to detoxify all that I have done. It was a process and I had to go back to the bottom”, he said.