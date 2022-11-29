“Everyone keeps saying I look like Tems” – Lady reports, solicits opinions

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to request opinions from netizens on whether she looks like popular music star, Tems.

The young lady identified on the Twitter with the handle @Princess Adaeze wondered if her followers also see the resemblance as stated by others.

Soliciting the opinions of netizens, Adaeze stated that she herself doesn’t seem to see the resemblance as pointed out.

She shared photos of herself on her page so netizens can make their comparisons.

Everyone keep saying I look like tems but am the only one that is not seeing it 😔,” she wrote.

While some netizens have pointed out that she doesn’t look like the singer, others have tried to mollify her by saying that she looks prettier.

