“From singing ‘Able God’ to sleeping on the floor” — Chinko Ekun gives testimony (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Chinko Ekun, a well-known singer, gave testimony as he recounts how he lost his record deal, and his struggle with life that nearly led to his suicide.

The singer, who is best known for his song “Able God,” opened up about the struggles he went through to become a superstar, end up losing his record deals, and achieve everything through music.

Chinko Ekun confessed that he once went to the beach intending to drown himself but changed his mind.

In his words ;

“One day I woke up around 6 am and went to the beach and thought about jumping into it because I’m not the type to ask around for help because I always try to be contented.

I challenged God and told him I had never worshipped anything else; if I did now, it would be his fault. Three months after that encounter, my life changed. I was able to record some songs, collect my royalties, get back on my feet and get my own place and even buy myself the exact car I lost.”

Watch the video below …

