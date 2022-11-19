I live in a mansion but my watches and shoes are fake – B Lord sends cryptic message to Nigerians

Renowned Bitcoin trader, Linus Williams popularly known as BLord has sent a message to people living extravagant lifestyles about the real secret to succeeding in life.

Blord stated that the wristwatches, shoes and clothes people of his kind wear are usually never the original ones, but they live in a mansion that is real and theirs.

He stated this in a post on his social media page while showing off his beautiful home.

The intended audience for the message appears to be people who spend thousands or millions of dollars on new iPhones and other luxury products but have no assets or investments to their names.

He wrote; ”We wear Fake Watch , Fake wears , Fake shoes , But Live in Original Mansions.”