“I no longer find my wife s*xually attractive, but I love her”…

By Shalom

A man by the handle Richjoel007 on Twitter has revealed that he is no longer attracted to his wife after just 5 years of marriage.

He made this tweet in response to a question thrown to the public about how they felt about their partners.

He said:

“I was s*xualy attracted to my wife but after our marriage, I lost every s*xual attractn. Now I find it hard 2mk lv 2my wife. Initially I tot I had infectn or no longer s*xualy active until I flirted wit another woman. I’m deing in silence at home bt I still lv my wife so much.I didn’t know my wife until after marriage. I knew I was s*xualy attracted to her but as I’m talking to you now, every atom of attractiveness is gone. Sometimes I question if it’s spiritual, do I have a spiritual wife? I don’t know what else to think.”

 

