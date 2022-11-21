Israel DMW shares first Instagram post since Ifeanyi’s demise to celebrate Davido’s 30th birthday (Video)

Popular socialite, Israel DMW breaks radio silence to celebrate his boss, Davido as he marks 30th birthday.

Davido, and most of his DMW crew have maintained a mournful silence since the death of Ifeanyi, who passed on the 31st of October.

His hype man, Israel DMW who hadn’t posted anything on his Instagram page decided to celebrate his boss.

He wished Davido a happy birthday and prayed that the Lord continue to be his strength.

In his words, he wrote;

“Happy 30th birthday Sir. The Lord would continue to be ur strength Amen”

Fans and celebrities also took to his comment section to wish Davido a great year.

It would be recalled that Davido had lost his three-year-old son to drowning on the last last day of October.