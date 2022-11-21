“A light to the world, always ready to lift the other person” – Dorathy Bachor hails Davido on his birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Reality TV star, Dorathy Bachor, has penned down a lovely birthday message to ace singer, Davido, on his birthday.

The singer turned a new age today and friends and family have taken turns to shower praises on him.

In her message, Dorathy thanked Davido for being ever ready to stretch a helping hand to assist the next person in need. She also described him as a light to the world as she wished for things to go smoothly with him.

“Happy, kind hearted and always willing to lift the next person up.
You’re such a light to the world Fave. Thank you for always being you,Happy 30th birthday David”, she said on her official page on Instagram.

See her post below:

