“It’s a new chapter” – Destiny Kids’ Rejoice Iwueze excited as she traditionally weds her partner

By Ezie Innocent

Rejoice Iwueze, a singer for the Destiny Kids, is excited as she finally ties the knot with her partner.

Today, November 16, the gospel singer is getting married traditionally.

Taking to Instagram, the latest wife in town shared stunning photos of her and her partner.

Rejoice ushered herself into her new phase, new level, and new chapter while exuding happiness.

She admitted that she was incredibly excited as she takes things to the next level with him.

She wrote:

“It’s a new phase. It’s a new dawn, it’s a new level and it’s a new chapter.

This next level is just bubbling in my heart and I’m super excited I’m doing it with you @samtblaze.

Let’s do it traditionally today baby”.

