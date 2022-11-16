A South African marriage therapist, Bakhe Dlamini has taken to his Facebook page to brag about how he has never cheated on his wife.

He claimed that he has been married to his wife for 12 years and has never cheated on her. He went ahead to talk about the consequences of cheating.

He said:

“Been married 12 years, have never cheated on my wife. I pray it stays that way, because I know the effects of cheating. The consequences are fire. It takes a lot to build or restore trust after cheating. To those who’ve been affected by cheating, if you both committed to your marriage, the cheating party is truly remorseful and has changed, I want you to know that there’s hope for you. Healing may take place daily, you may still have unhealed wounds. A day at a time, things will get better.”