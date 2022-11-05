Kizz Daniel pays last respect to Davido’s late son, Ifeanyi

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Kizzdaniel has paid his last respects to Ifeanyi Adeleke as he stopped mid performance for a minute of silence.

He has been on tour to several countries and in this particular show, he kindly asked everyone to observe a minute of silence for the deceased.

Bowing his head and looking evidently saddened by the loss he said:

“A moment of silence for Ifeanyi Adeleke. Rest in peace Champion” 

Recall that Ifeanyi Adeleke is the three year old son of singer, Davido who lost his life to drowning in a pool in his father’s residence.

He was said to have disappeared under the care of his caregivers and was found 20 minutes later in the pool.

He was confirmed dead on arrival by the time he was rushed to the hospital.

