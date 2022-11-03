Lady in pain as broke boyfriend dumps her, marries someone else after making it big

A lady named Oghadeva Sandra has ruled out the school of thought that dating a broke guy will later turn out well when he becomes rich.

She backed this up with a story which she shared on Twitter, narrating her experience as a broke guy’s girlfriend.

Expressing her regrets, she pointed out that she stuck by him for two years despite the fact that he was cheating on her.

She said that the saddest part was the fact that immediately he started getting money he married someone else.

Her tweet read:

“I dated a broke guy for 2years he was even cheating I didn’t even care, immediately this guy touch money he got married to don else so which kind advice you wan give me?”