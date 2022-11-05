A lady has shared a video where she narrated how her neighbor came all the way to her room to make known his needs.

He told her that he wanted her to satisfy his s*xual needs but she refused and told him she was not in the mood.

In the video she said:

“One thing that really blew my head off, one thing that really pissed me off that he said was that “I find you attractive, I’m h*rny” you are h*rny, I should come and help you and ease your h*rny. So because you want to, do like really?

And then I even forgot to say I told him I was not in the mood, that was the first thing I told him, I’m not in the mood if that is what you want to do. Do you know what Oga said? We can create the mood. Men you people should be better.”

See full video here: