Netizens shower prayers on May Edochie after she shared a new post following husband’s visit to father with newborn son

Following a recent post by Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, on social media, users have showered her with prayers.

The post comes just hours after her husband took his newborn son, Star Dike, to his father, Pete Edochie, for blessings.

Yul’s Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin Muoghalu, who he recently unveiled, gave birth to Star.

May Edochie posted a video of herself on Instagram a few hours ago, stating that she needs God in her life.

She further hinted that she’s expecting ‘big things’.

She wrote:

“Dear Lord, I need need You 🙏…..Big things loading.

Happy Sunday fam! ❤❤❤”

See her post on IG below;

Reacting to the post, fans prayed for all she’s expecting to come to pass.

See below: