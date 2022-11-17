Man catches pregnant wife in bed with another man in their matrimonial home (Video)

A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment a man bumped into his pregnant wife named Martha with her lover in their matrimonial home.

In the viral video, the husband lamented bitterly after sighting the duo. He also saw some materials meant for rituals littered around the bed.

The materials included calabash, lit candles and some other items littered everywhere on the bed and on the ground.

His wife tried to go close to him to plead with him but he threatened to physically assault her if she came any closer to him.

His wife’s lover is also alledged to be a pastor and he couldn’t say a word as he stood there in his underwear shocked.