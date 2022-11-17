“Beauty run o” – Video of BBNaija’s Cross kissing Beauty stirs reactions

A video of former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cross, kissing Beauty trends online, sparking reactions from Netizens.

Cross and Beauty looked like they were having a great time together in the video. Cross could be seen giving the former beauty queen passionate kisses on the cheek.

Netizens, in response to Cross’ romantic gesture, speculated that the pair were involved romantically and advised Beauty to take to her heels.

Others claimed that Cross is for everyone while making reference to his playboy lifestyle.

A social media user who goes by the handle, @achuka said: “Beauty run for your life o. Avoid Cross. He go reach everybody Sha.”

Watch the video below:

See more reactions below:

