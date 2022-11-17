“Beauty run o” – Video of BBNaija’s Cross kissing Beauty stirs reactions

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A video of former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cross, kissing Beauty trends online, sparking reactions from Netizens.

Cross and Beauty looked like they were having a great time together in the video. Cross could be seen giving the former beauty queen passionate kisses on the cheek.

Netizens, in response to Cross’ romantic gesture, speculated that the pair were involved romantically and advised Beauty to take to her heels.

Others claimed that Cross is for everyone while making reference to his playboy lifestyle.

A social media user who goes by the handle, @achuka said: “Beauty run for your life o. Avoid Cross. He go reach everybody Sha.”

Meanwhile, Young lady brags about her boyfriend who sells akara, and emphasizes the advantages of earning money every day as opposed to yahoo boys.

In a social media video that has gone viral, the woman praised her man’s occupation while mocking internet fraudsters.

 

