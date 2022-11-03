Nigerian man arrested for killing his mother in the UK

A Nigerian man has been arrested for [email protected] his mom to [email protected] and inj¥ring another person in the U.K.

The man named Nicolas Aina, allegedly [email protected] his mom, Caroline Adeyelu, 64, to death at their home in Dagenham, on Sunday evening, October 30.

On Tuesday, November 1, the 28 year old was charged with the murder of him mom and the attempted murder of a second woman in her 30s, DailyMail reports.

Reports say that Caroline Adeleyu was pronounced dead at the scene while the other woman suffered [email protected] injuries and was rushed to hospital for treatment. Her condition however, is not serious enough to cost her life.

Nicolas Aina appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and has been remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey today, November 3, says the police.