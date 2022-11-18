“Respect your body, no serious man will take you as wife” – Korra Obidi dragged over unclad photo; she responds

Korra Obidi, a Nigerian singer and dancer, has reacted after being called out for posting an unclad photo on Instagram.



As she exposed her body in a photo she posted on her page announcing her new music, Korra, who is currently going through a divorce with her American husband, Justin Dean, left little to the imagination.

The mother of two poses sensually in the photo, backing the camera, with just a sliver of fabric covering her butt.

In no time, the photo sparked a rush of criticism. Many Nigerians on the platform chided Korra for posting such a photo online despite being a mother.

An Instagram user @iamz. wrote, “You need a special advisor sorry to say because You are a Nigerian don’t just lost dignity all for the gram .. We have culture ok apply that to your daily routine everything no be body show off”.

Another Instagram user @melly19860226 wrote, “This is stupid… come on have a little more respect for your body you have two little girls smh”.

@josiahmelanie, “And u wonder why police come to ur house about ur kids u won’t learn tell they have taken them away and u cry on line about it fix up ffs”.

Of all the comments, one Instagram follower’s comment that no serious man would consider taking Korra as his wife got her attention, and she responded.

“Serious men like you are boring”, she wrote.

See their exchange below,



See some reactions below:



