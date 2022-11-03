“She said she was coming to your house” – Nigerian mother confronts daughter’s boyfriend over her disappearance (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian mother caused a commotion at the home of the man who was rumored to be her daughter’s boyfriend because she believed he was involved in the girl’s disappearance.

According to the woman, her daughter told her that she was heading to her boyfriend’s house before she left the house.

But several days later, the young girl had still not reached out to her relatives or returned home.

In a video making the rounds online, the elderly woman could be seen confronting the young man over the whereabouts of her daughter.

The young man, however, told her that she hasn’t seen the lady for weeks.

Watch the video below;

 

