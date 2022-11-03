“Time has come to fulfill my calling as minister of God” – Actor Yul Edochie (Video)

Controversial Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, has stated that the time has come for him to fulfill his calling as a minister of God.

The thespian revealed in a trending video that he had a call to serve as a minister of God many years ago, but he ignored it because he thought it was not the right time.

Edochie claimed that the call has recently intensified, and he is now convinced that the time has come for him to respond.

He stated that he has realized that God has given him overall prosperity so that he can use it to spread the gospel, and that the rest of his life will be spent doing so.

“I have a calling to serve God and be his minister of God. I have a calling to be a preacher of God, to preach the word of God through action. I have had this calling a long time ago actually, many years ago,” he said.

“But I always felt the time has not come or the timing wasn’t right. But now, it’s very strong. I feel the time has come. God has blessed me in this life and by the grace of God, I have become one of the biggest and most celebrated actors in Nigeria and Africa.

“I have realised God lifted me as an actor so I can become one of his ministers and use that fame to preach the world of God. My purpose in life is to become a minister of God and touch lives.” He said.

Watch him speak below:

