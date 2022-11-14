“Triplets are sure” – Cubana Chief Priest prays for Davido and Chioma

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Popular businessman, Pascal Okechukwu better known as Cubana Chief Priest, has prayed for triplets for the grieving couple, Davido and Chioma.

It would be recalled that the couple had lost their only son, Ifeanyi on the 31st of October 2022.

Cubana Chief Priest has joined a host of Nigerians praying for another baby for the couple.

The socialite prayed for God to fix them, while assuring them that their steps are guided by Jehovah.

Cubana Chief Priest wrote;

“Our steps are guided by Jehovah @davido @thechefchi God must fix us. God is our only backup. We stand strong with you guys and we are coming out of this together. Our triplets are sure. Loading %….So help us God Amen @tobiadegboyega. Forever”.

