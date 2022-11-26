Why I am not thinking of marriage at my age – Actor, Timini Egbuson reveals

Timini Egbuson, a popular Nigerian actor, has stated that he has no plans to settle down anytime soon.

Relationships, according to the actor, can be a distraction in his line of work, especially since he is still building his career.

35-year-old Timini added that he feels the need to focus on becoming a successful actor before considering marriage.

He said; “Marriage is not what I am considering right now. Relationships can be very distracting, considering the level I am trying to get to in my career internationally. I feel like I need to focus.”

Also, the Nollywood lover boy responded to comments about him putting on a persona to impress ladies. He said that he was always himself, whether on or off camera.

Timini said; “Fans know that I am hundred per cent myself. The only way I would have been under pressure was if I was trying to be who I am not. On and off the camera, even on social media, I am the same. The Timini you see today is the one you will see tomorrow.”