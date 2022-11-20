I am the baddest boy in Nollywood – Timini Egbuson declares

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Timini Egbuson, a Nigerian actor, has declared himself the “baddest boy in Nollywood” and is already reaping the benefits that come with that.

In an interview with The Nation, the actor stated that someone needs to play the role and that he will remain true to himself by not acting falsely.

Timini said;

“It is what it is, I am the baddest boy in Nollywood. Somebody has to do it , I’m enjoying it and I am taking people on a journey with me and that’s kind of like a reality. I’m not trying to give false pretenses, I am who I am.”

On a possible collaboration with Jim Iyke, he said;

“Jim Iyke is an OG. I grew up watching him. When I was growing up, I liked people like Jim Iyke, Hanks Anuku. I like the bad boys because they have more fun. So, if people are comparing me with Jim Iyke, I would take that as a huge compliment and I am really open to working with him. We’ve had conversations about it and I feel like a Jim Iyke and Timini movie will be mad but I don’t know why producers are sleeping on it.”

The actor further revealed that he has always been famous right from secondary school. Timini added;

“Fame didn’t come to me as a Nollywood actor, I’ve always been famous from secondary school and university days and I knew full well what I was getting into when I decided to start acting, I didn’t want to act and become one of the actors in Nollywood I wanted to come and be the biggest.

“So I’m happy that with the way I have been able to portray being an actor I have been able to push some younger boys in the industry to come and join because I have made it look so enticing. People see me and say I move like a musician but that’s not it, I move like a superstar is supposed to move.”

