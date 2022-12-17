Anita Joseph, Olori Tobi Phillips, others react to Empress Njamah’s emotional tell all about her fiance

Nigerian celebrities react following actress Empress Njamah explosive tell-all about her fiance, who is currently blackmailing her.

TheinfoNG reported that the actress is being blackmailed by her fiance to pay $450,000.

In a post made on her IG handle she said, “I would like to bring to the notice of the general public that my account @empressnjamah has been hacked and is susceptible to scam, please refrain from contacting or dealing with this IG account as i have no access to it at this moment.

The previous posts about being engaged is FALSE! Kindly disregard, the post was made by the unscrupulous element from Liberia whose aim is to taint my image 😔 🥹

In the guise of being My fiancé

That video was made under Duress

The scammer gained access to the IG account as well as my phone, contacts,Email, Bank account and has my car,international passport and other valuables.

I’m being blackmailed, to pay $450,000 🤦🏼‍♀️

Claiming he loaned me the money…

Please beware of such dubious individuals who present themselves as genuine with good intent but underneath are “The Devil” whose aim is solely to ruin, dupe and inflict harm on anyone they come in contact with.

He also referenced that he is involved with a couple of celebrities, either for business dealings or personal relationships. However, I have made some investigations to confirm this claim as well as background checks on the information he provided prior dealings, and all were false. Please be conscious about who you deal with, either for business purposes or for relationships. Some People are out to dupe you. Sadly, I am a victim.

I have contacted the Appropriate security Agencies to assist in tracking and identifying this person as well as provided information where necessary to assist in apprehending him because my life is at risk.

Please be safe out there. NB: Please reach me via my business page @realhouseofempress (This is the only avenue to reach me) and I’M NOT ENGAGED, fortunately I’m still alive after series of beatings & torture.”

Olori Tobi Phillips, Anita Joseph, and Christabel Egbenya consoled her in the comments section of a blog.

Actress, Christabel Egbenya questioned why good people are fond of meeting bad people. Sue wrote, “Why good people too meet bad people”.

Reacting to this, Anita Joseph, who was heartbroken over the news, commented, “O my goodness waaaaat EMP”

Olori Tobi Phillips, the wife of the Ooni, said a word of prayer for her. She wrote, “It is well”.

Yoruba actress, Yetunde Bakare noted how being famous always attracts different kinds of people.

“FAME will definitely attract different kinds of people and you can never be too careful especially when you’ve been single for too long and you need a shoulder to cry on”, she commented.