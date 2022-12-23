Excited bride leaks her chat as she weds man 7 months after meeting him on Twitter

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A young lady identified as @fatimafaguji on twitter has revealed how she got married to the love of her life seven months after meeting on Twitter.

She shared beautiful photos they took together and a screenshot of the messages he sent to her Dm.

Sharing the photos, she tweeted:

“We did a thing over the weekend and I forgot to update you guys … yay💃🏽💃🏽 I got married to my favorite person 7months after we met on Twitter Allah is great Alhamdulillah 💃🏽💃.”

Reacting to this, @therealmidera wrote: “Aww congratulations sis . God bless your home insha allah 🫶🙏… in between, na “what is your fav color dey slide into my dm 😩😩😩”.. twitter be nice to me too oo😂.”

@its_ahmard wrote: “Make sure it’s Eid. Find out her hometown
Tell her they are lucky to have a beautiful daughter like her.”

See the post below:

