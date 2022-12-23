Lady gets emotional as okada rider shows him university certificate (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A video making the rounds online has shown the moment a bike man showed off his certificate from a Nigerian university.

In the video, the bike man showed a lady beautiful pictures of his sign-out and his results from the University of Anambra.

Despite having good grades, he ended up being a bike man and yet he still had a smile on his face.

She captioned the video:
“🥺🥺🥺 My bike Man showing me his sign out pictures and results from the university of Anambra 😔😔 he is showing me with a happy face but I know he’s going through a lot 😔🥺❤️❤️.”

Reacting to the video, @Big muller 💯❤️ wrote: “for this Nigeria ehh school na scam just know how to read then rest for school matter.”

@Pretty Better wrote: “Very cute and he has even loose weight cuz of hustle chai it’s well”.

@BIG👑WEALTH 🏆🦅 wrote: “I just feel like crying this country dor die 🥺🥺.”

@VYBE✨🤍 wrote: “🥺🥺😭😭😭God bless all the hustlers out there.”

@Blossom wrote: “you just made me cry. His smile is everything”.

