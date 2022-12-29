Lady narrates how she stole the show during friends’ hangout despite not wearing makeup

Lucie Orgah, a devout Nigerian woman, said she became the center of attention during a Christmas gathering with friends.

She stated that, in contrast to her friends who wore a lot of cosmetics, she went out in a gown and without any makeup.

Lucie claimed that she attracted attention because of her inherent attractiveness as she was constantly being complimented on it.

She also revealed that she was the only lady who didn’t wear a make up of appear in a flashy outfit.

In her words;

“Few days ago I went on a Christmas outing with a group of friends

And I noticed that the way I dress made me look different from them all, but I wasn’t worried in fact I was more confident and happy because

1 All eyes were on me and smiling

2 I was complemented by everyone on how beautiful I look despite zero makeup and and baggy gown

3 I wasn’t the only lady there, in fact every other ladies pancaked their face cause they want to look their best and I’m sure they spent hours doing that cause they feel insecure about their natural body

And above all I’m not proud I was the most popular that day but I was proud I take Jesus everywhere I go and his glory shines upon me, his glory is my makeup and everyone saw it that day

Pls dear ladies embrace your natural beauty and perfect it with Gods glory, Let others see Jesus on you everywhere you go.

Don’t just be natural, be supernatural.

I stand for decent dressing

I stand for holiness