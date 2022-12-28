Little boy breaks down in tears as dad forces him to lift a fowl (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A little Nigerian boy recently broke down in serious tears after his father forced him to lift a fowl.

The boy cried bitterly while bending down to carry the fowl as his dad instructed. After failed attempts, he asked his father to hold his hands but his father hesitated.

The video has stirred several reactions from netizens;

@Temitee wrote: “Not everyone is destined to carry chicken in this life…pls leave him alone.”

@alina🪷 said: “That’s so sad 🥺.”

@user Nee-nee added: “I would teach him not to fear it. Forcing him to pick the chicken up, only makes him more fearful. He should pick it up to show him. It’s okay.”

@Daratan001 said: “Please leave this baby, me too self I can’t carry it.”

@Princeharry Buchi replied: “Funny but when they cook, he will finish all the chicken and bones 😂😂😂😂.”

@Relationship and Character wrote: “He is building his confidence.”

@MOON said: “Na dem they chop pass.”

@Epie Beth said: “I’m 19 and I still can’t hold one sooo.”

@emikomichelle wrote: “Him spirit don carry am but the body is not willing due to d demonstration.”

@Zubair Mushrophah replied: “God this is me and my siblings 😭😭😭 even if they put knife on my neck I can never carry this, the funniest part is that I’m selling it 😂😂😂.”

@Leofem_007 said: “At his age I don the help people catch chicken up and down just for fun.”

@Adam Miriam added: “Noooo we all have fears and this is not how to deal with it. I would legit die there even at my big age.”

@Amy_ora♡ said: “Lol the way the chicken knows it ain’t gonna be touched😂😂 it’s super chilled😂.”

@theblvckoreos_ wrote: “Na be this oo 😂 If my father forces me to carry it, I go run.”

See video; https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMFvHJ1to/

