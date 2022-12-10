Man vows to return to Nigeria after discovering a tuber of yam is N5k in UK (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian man living in the United Kingdom has expressed the desire to relocate to his motherland after being frightened by the price of foodstuff.

He visited a shopping mall and discovered that a tuber of yam is being sold for £5 which is approximately N5,000 at the black market rate.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the young man said anybody who claims Nigeria is not good does not know anything.

He vowed to leave the European nation for Nigeria because the cost of living there was unexplainably high and he could not cope.

See the video:

In other news, A young Nigerian couple’s beautiful love story has warmed hearts online after the lady revealed how they met.

She revealed that she made the first daring move despite her husband’s obvious interest in her.

According to the wife, he always liked or commented on her photos and frequently hyped her, but he never slid into her DM.

