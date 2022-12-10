I asked if he wanted to get married – Young Nigerian lady recounts how she met her husband

A young Nigerian couple’s beautiful love story has warmed hearts online after the lady revealed how they met.

She revealed that she made the first daring move despite her husband’s obvious interest in her.

According to the wife, he always liked or commented on her photos and frequently hyped her, but he never slid into her DM.

However, when she felt that the constant attention was becoming too much for her, she went to his DM and asked if he was looking to marry because she couldn’t understand why he was always on her case.

That was the beginning of what blossomed into a relationship that ended with them becoming husband and wife.

The lady’s story was shared on microblogging platform, Twitter through @FamilyTips___ page.

The post reads; “HOW WE MET

Opeyemi and I met in the most unconventional way, In fact I was even the one that sent him a message asking if he wanted to get married. (Hold on ladies, don’t beat me yet, I can explain myself) 😭

So in 2017, Opeyemi sent me his ever first DM saying that I had ignored his message (Baba did not message me o, he just dey find talk)

So since then, we had been following each other on Twitter Hi and Hello type of friends.

But I noticed that anytime i post any picture (per fine girl na) or say anything, Opeyemi will come and like the picture and start hyping me up.

In my mind I’m like (Who is this one again? I no even know your papa)

Anyhoo, fast forward to April 25th 2020 which happened to be my birthday, I got a lot of birthday wishes from my followers on Twitter, I also got one from Opeyemi (which was normal)

But tell me why Opeyemi sent that message like 3 times, even went to his page and was “subbing” me like “Happy birthday Sandra” “SANDRA is so beautiful” “I like SANDRA” .

He didn’t mention me o, he was just talking to himself . He was awkwardly overtly excited for my birthday so I said this one this person is doing plenty notice me, Oya take my attention, you’ve been noticed 😁

I decided to help the shy boy and I… ..sent him a dm saying “Are you trying to be married? Like get into something serious” ?

Mind you, this message was unprovoked, we had never had any conversation concerning marriage before or even dating sef, he was just another follower that always used to come and “Famz” me.

Opeyemi Replied my message with “I’m available for Cuffing , take me , tie me, Handcuff and Leg-cuff me😩” (Like you see on the receipt ,in case he wants to deny)

When I even sent the message truly I just wanted to cruise, it was my birthday, the air was merry so I was nice to everyone. (If you like don’t believe me)

I eventually asked him to call meandaskmetobehis girlfriend officially, which he did. The rest they say, is History.

Opeyemi and I were coasting through this whole thing because I recall not even being able to define what I was feeling.

I know it wasn’t love, it couldn’t have been in that short period but I knew it was something special.

Even when Baba was already lost in the sauce (you know I gat the sauce) and said he loved me, I didn’t reply him until I was sure what I was feeling.

I’m happy that I have finally helped his life and loved him back because frankly, I wouldn’t have had it any other way because this, right here, with you, Opeyemi is exactly where I’m supposed to be.”