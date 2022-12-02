TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“We got married 4 days ago, today I caught her in bed with…

“What did you just delete?” Man uses GB WhatsApp to…

Emotional moment Rita Dominic and Kate Henshaw broke down in…

Mother dances joyfully as she receives house as Christmas gift from daughter (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Young lady brings an unending smile to her mother’s face by giving her an early Christmas gift of a new house.

A TikTok user known only as Esther took to the platform to share her mother’s reaction after receiving the gift.

Photo of the house
READ ALSO

Nigerian lady takes daughter to the river on her 5th…

“Try dey cover ur body” – Netizens drag…

The surprised mother was overcome with emotion as she joyfully danced with Esther’s elder sister, who was present.

“Dis was how I Suprise my mum😂😂😂🥹🥰🍾🍾🍾🍾🏠🏠🏠🏠😊 am glad I was able to put a smile on ur face mummy 🥹🥹🥹 u deserve more!!! 9 years ago my step elder brother chase us out of d house after d death of our dad, dad’s family never asked after us nor care for us! But u see God, he can never be a MAN!🙌🏾,” she wrote.

Watch the video below …

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“We got married 4 days ago, today I caught her in bed with another…

“What did you just delete?” Man uses GB WhatsApp to catch his…

Emotional moment Rita Dominic and Kate Henshaw broke down in tears at her…

“I have caught wedding bouquets 4 times, I pray Rita Dominic’s own come true” —…

Tight childhood friends of 15 years divorce barely 5 months after getting…

300L UNIZIK student ends it all over academic pressure

“If we’re dating and you don’t ask me for money, I’ll…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Mother dances joyfully as she receives house as Christmas gift from daughter…

Reactions as Portable begs victim he knocked down while driving recklessly…

300L UNIZIK student ends it all over academic pressure

“Why I killed my neighbor with a machete” – Native doctor…

“42-year-old mother of 2” – Woman surprises people with young…

“Leave Allysyn’s name out your hateful mouths” — Hermes fumes after declaring…

Brilliant 14-year-old Nigerian girl wins spelling bee competition, wins N2.5…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More