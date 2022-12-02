Mother dances joyfully as she receives house as Christmas gift from daughter (Video)

Young lady brings an unending smile to her mother’s face by giving her an early Christmas gift of a new house.

A TikTok user known only as Esther took to the platform to share her mother’s reaction after receiving the gift.

The surprised mother was overcome with emotion as she joyfully danced with Esther’s elder sister, who was present.

“Dis was how I Suprise my mum😂😂😂🥹🥰🍾🍾🍾🍾🏠🏠🏠🏠😊 am glad I was able to put a smile on ur face mummy 🥹🥹🥹 u deserve more!!! 9 years ago my step elder brother chase us out of d house after d death of our dad, dad’s family never asked after us nor care for us! But u see God, he can never be a MAN!🙌🏾,” she wrote.

Watch the video below …