Popular Nigerian comedian dies, cause of death exposed

Entertainment
By Shalom

A rising Nigerian comedian and MC, Tobi Owomoyela popularly known as Peteru have died.

It was reported that Peteru, who is also known for his unique delivery in mimicking people, among other talents, died on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Several reports say MC Peteru had been nursing cancer of the lungs for a long time and that allegedly led to his untimely death.

Some of his colleagues in the entertainment industry have brought to instagram their grief;

@funmiawelewa wrote: “Peteru Unquestionable God.”

@Lepacious_bose wrote: “Another one???? All these deaths leave me weak…. No naaaaa!!!! I am tired! I am drained!!! I am weak!!! Just too much bad news back to back it’s crazy and crumbling! Father Lord can we just have a break from all this pain and sadness this season? I seem to be crying more than am laughing….
Am tired .”

@princesscomedian wrote: “So heartbreaking, he just buried his dad weeks ago may his gentle soul rest in peace.”

@9iceofficial wrote: “Lord the great king, God the Almighty….. This is so sweet to me lord… Peter.”

m____o____c wrote: “Rest well Peteru, the pain was too much. May God forgive your sins.”

