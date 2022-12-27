TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“May Zukwanike” – Actor Yul Edochie tells wife, May as he…

Mixed reactions trail video of Stan Nze turning down his wife,…

“If beauty was a person” – Iyabo Ojo, others gush over…

Video: I was single for four years before meeting Ivy – Paul Okoye

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Paul Okoye of PSquare, a Nigerian Afropop singer, has revealed that he was single for four years after his divorce from Anita.

Paul, also known as Rudeboy, stated that his marriage ended a long time ago but that many people were unaware because he kept it private.

READ ALSO

Good girl dey pay, don’t let them use your head”…

VIDEO: Singer Paul Okoye jets off to South Sudan with…

He explained that after getting a divorce, he remained single for four years before meeting his girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma.

It was reported over a week ago that Paul and Anita finalized their divorce after an Abuja High Court in Maitama, granted their request to annul their marriage.

Speaking during an Instagram live session, Paul Okoye asked people criticizing him and Ivy to calm down because both of them were not dating when he was still married.

He also hinted that he plans to marry her as he posed a rhetorical question to fans after which he said he would send a wedding invite to the public.

Watch him speak below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“May Zukwanike” – Actor Yul Edochie tells wife, May as he reacts to a…

Mixed reactions trail video of Stan Nze turning down his wife, Blessing Obasi in…

“If beauty was a person” – Iyabo Ojo, others gush over Sophia Momodu and…

Singer Davido, Chioma and the Adeleke’s spend Christmas together in Saint…

No man is taking me serious – Ex-wife to pastor cries out as she shows off her…

Man in pain as wife starts sleeping with other men after catching him with a…

Being a good girl doesn’t pay, if you like don’t wise up in 2023…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“I thought it was a lie” – Lady reveals what she found out…

Man finds out after 4 years that his babe got married 2 years into their…

Wife goes crazy as husband pays her a surprise visit after being away for months…

Video: I was single for four years before meeting Ivy – Paul Okoye

Skitmaker, Isbae U loses dad popular Yoruba actor Sir Kay Kamoru

Wizkid buys huge Christmas gift for his son, Zion (Video)

Man left speechless after spotting TikTok big girl buying okirika clothes…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More