Video: I was single for four years before meeting Ivy – Paul Okoye

Paul Okoye of PSquare, a Nigerian Afropop singer, has revealed that he was single for four years after his divorce from Anita.

Paul, also known as Rudeboy, stated that his marriage ended a long time ago but that many people were unaware because he kept it private.

He explained that after getting a divorce, he remained single for four years before meeting his girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma.

It was reported over a week ago that Paul and Anita finalized their divorce after an Abuja High Court in Maitama, granted their request to annul their marriage.

Speaking during an Instagram live session, Paul Okoye asked people criticizing him and Ivy to calm down because both of them were not dating when he was still married.

He also hinted that he plans to marry her as he posed a rhetorical question to fans after which he said he would send a wedding invite to the public.

